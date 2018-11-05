NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Commodities

Dhanteras 2018: Snapdeal Offers Up To 60% Off On Gold Jewellery

Dhanteras 2018: Snapdeal is offering up to 60 per cent discount on gold jewellery on the occasion of Dhanteras.

Commodities | | Updated: November 05, 2018 13:55 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Dhanteras 2018: Snapdeal Offers Up To 60% Off On Gold Jewellery

Dhanteras: Snapdeal offer on Dhanteras is valid on gold jewellery pieces like mangalsutra, pendants etc.

E-commerce retailer Snapdeal is offering up to 60 per cent discount on gold jewellery on the occasion of Dhanteras, the company said. The Snapdeal offer on Dhanteras is valid on gold jewellery pieces like mangalsutra, pendants, earrings, chains, rings, bangles, bracelet, and necklaces. The recently-launched one-stop Dhanteras Store of Snapdeal offers discount of up to 20 per cent on gold bars and coins and up to 50 per cent on silver bars and coins, the company said in a release.

bdo8ff5c

(Dhanteras Store of Snapdeal provides discounts on hallmarked gold, certified diamond and silver jewellery.)

Dhanteras Store of Snapdeal provides discounts on hallmarked gold, certified diamond and silver jewellery. The store also offers attractive discounts on electronics and gadgets.

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

DhanterasDhanteras 2018Happy Dhanteras

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveTigress In UP Happy Dhanteras WishesTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusTrain StatusBreast CancerDengue FeverEntertainment NewsDelhi Air PollutionSantroThick Smog Sensex DownVirat KohliRanveer Singh Dhanteras 2018Fire in Kolkata

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top