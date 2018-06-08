Petrol Prices Cut By Rupee 1 Per Litre In 10 Days, Diesel Rates Lowered Again: 10 Points PSU oil marketing companies currently review the prices on a daily basis, tracking global crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates, among other factors.

1. With effect from 6 am on Friday, June 8, petrol and diesel prices were at Rs 77.42 per litre in Delhi, Rs 80.07 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 85.24 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 80.37 per litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Diesel prices were at Rs 68.58 per litre, Rs 71.13 per litre, Rs 73.02 per litre and Rs 72.4 per litre in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai respectively.



Petrol price (in Rs. per litre) Diesel price (in Rs. per litre) 08-Jun 07-Jun 29-May 31-Dec 08-Jun 07-Jun 29-May 31-Dec Delhi 77.42 77.63 78.43 69.97 68.58 68.73 69.31 59.64 Kolkata 80.07 80.28 81.06 72.72 71.13 71.28 71.86 62.3 Mumbai 85.24 85.45 86.24 77.87 73.02 73.17 73.79 63.27 Chennai 80.37 80.59 81.43 72.53 72.4 72.56 73.18 62.83 (Source: iocl.com)

2. Including Friday, petrol prices have been increased by few paise every day over 10 days. Diesel prices have also been reduced every day over this period except June 3, when the rates were kept unchanged.



3. During this period, petrol prices have been lowered by Rs 1.01 per litre in Delhi, 99 paise per litre in Kolkata, Rs 1 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 1.06 per litre in Chennai, Indian Oil Corporation data shows. Similarly, diesel prices have been brought down by 73 paise a litre in Delhi and Kolkata each, 77 paise per litre in Mumbai and 78 paise a litre in Chennai.



6. He, however, declined to specify any timeline on bringing petroleum products under GST. Petrol prices are currently regulated by states which levy their respective sales taxes or value added tax on these fuels.



Rs. per litre Agartala 73.11 66.66 Aizwal 73.24 65.85 Ambala 77.53 69.09 Bangalore 78.68 69.76 Bhopal 83.03 72.18 Bhubhaneswar 76.23 73.52 Chandigarh 74.46 66.6 Dehradun 78.54 68.91 Gandhinagar 76.72 73.71 Gangtok 80.45 70.3 Guwahati 79.6 71.6 Hyderabad 82.01 74.54 Imphal 75.49 66.64 Itanagar 73.26 65.83 Jaipur 80.18 73.03 Jammu 79.12 69.74 Jullunder 82.66 68.48 Kohima 75.86 66.92 Lucknow 78.02 68.74 Panjim 71.35 69.8 Patna 82.89 73.27 Pondicherry 76.19 70.84 Port Blair 66.71 64.27 Raipur 77.81 74.04 Ranchi 77.18 72.4 Shillong 76.78 68.38 Shimla 77.58 68.21 Srinagar 81.81 71.96 Trivandrum 80.55 73.4 Silvasa 75.3 69.4 Daman 75.23 69.33 (Source: iocl.com)

7. Brent crude oil prices, the international benchmark for oil prices, were near $77.50 per barrel on Friday.



8. The rupee on Thursday declined 20 paise to close at 67.12 against the US dollar, retreating sharply from a one-month high registered the previous day. At 67.12, the rupee is down 5 per cent against the greenback so far this year.



9. Higher crude oil prices and weakness in the rupee against the US dollar make imports costlier for domestic refiners. India imports the bulk of its energy requirements.



10. Despite latest cuts in fuel rates, petrol and diesel prices are up Rs. 7.45 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 7.35 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 7.37 per litre in Mumbai and Rs. 7.84 per litre in Chennai so far this year, Indian Oil Corporation data shows. Diesel prices are up Rs. 8.94 per litre, Rs. 8.83 per litre, Rs. 9.75 per litre and Rs. 9.57 per litre in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai respectively.



