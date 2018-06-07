Petrol, Diesel Prices Cut Further. How Much You Pay For Fuel In Your City Today Petrol prices have been increased by Rs 7.56-8.06 per litre in the four metros so far this year, while diesel rates are up Rs 8.98-9.9 per litre.

Share EMAIL PRINT Petrol and diesel prices are deregulated in the country. Here are five things to know about petrol and diesel prices today:

1. While Thursday marked the ninth cut in a row for prices of petrol, diesel prices were lowered for eight days in nine. During this period, petrol prices have been lowered by 80 paise per litre in Delhi, 78 paise per litre in Kolkata, 79 paise per litre in Mumbai and 84 paise per litre in Chennai, data shows. Diesel prices have been brought down by 58 paise per litre in Delhi and Kolkata, and 62 paise per litre in Mumbai and Chennai.



2. The daily cuts since May 29, except diesel on June 3, followed sixteen days of hikes when petrol prices were raised by a total Rs 3.74-4 per litre across the four metros and diesel by Rs 3.23-3.62 per litre.



3. Brent crude oil prices touched their 2014 highs around $80 a barrel last month, which led the surge in domestic petrol and diesel prices. Crude oil prices have, however, made some recovery since then.



4. The rupee, down nearly 5 per cent so far this year, traded in the range of 67.08-66.94 on Thursday morning. It had settled at 66.92 against the US dollar, a one-month high.



5. Despite latest cuts in fuel rates, petrol and diesel prices are up Rs 7.66 per litre in Delhi, Rs 7.56 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 7.58 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 8.06 per litre in Chennai so far this year, Indian Oil Corporation data shows. Diesel prices are up Rs 9.09 per litre, Rs 8.98 per litre, Rs 9.9 per litre and Rs 9.73 per litre in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai respectively.



