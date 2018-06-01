Subsidised LPG Cylinders Get Costlier, Non-Subsidised Rate Hiked By Nearly Rs 50 Non-subsidised LPG prices were raised in the range of Rs 48-49.5 per cylinder in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai.

LPG prices were hiked today. While non-subsidised LPG or cooking gas prices were raised nearly Rs 50 per cylinder (14.2 kilograms), subsidised LPG was made more expensive by at least Rs 2 per cylinder. With effect from Friday, June 1, non-subsidised LPG will be sold at Rs 698.5 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 723.5 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 671.5 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 712.5 per cylinder in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation, which supplies LPG under brand Indane. Those prices represent the effective cost to consumer after subsidy for a cylinder of size 14.2 kilograms, Indian Oil mentioned.Subsidised LPG prices were at Rs 493.55 per cylinder (of 14.2 kg) in Delhi, Rs 496.65 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 491.31 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 481.84 per cylinder in Chennai, according to Indian Oil, which announced a marginal reduction in petrol and diesel prices for the third straight day.Subsidised LPG prices were increased by Rs 2.34 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 2.42 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 2.37 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 2.42 per cylinder in Chennai, compared with last month's prices . Non-subsidised LPG prices were raised by Rs 48 per cylinder, Rs 49.5 per cylinder, Rs 48.5 per cylinder and Rs 49.5 per cylinder respectively. With Friday's hike, subsidised LPG cylinder prices are at their highest levels in the four metros since February this year.Currently, the government provides subsidy on LPG cylinders . Households in the country are allowed 12 cylinders a year at subsidised rates, according to current rules. Any consumption beyond this limit is charged at non-subsidised rates.