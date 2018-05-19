As Crude Oil Prices Touch $80, What It Means For Petrol, Diesel Prices In India

Oil Price Hike In India. Five Things to know
1. Though India's oil imports from Iran surged in the month of April, Union Oil Minister of India Dharmendra Pradhan said on May 12 that it is too early to say how the US sanctions on Iran will impact India.
2. India is more than 80 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs India's net oil import bill in 2017-18 was $70 billion. Last fiscal the trade deficit had widened to reach $160 billion level from $40-50 billion in the previous year, he added.
3. Rising global oil prices may push up India's import bill by up to $50 billion, impacting current account deficit, but would have little effect on growth, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on Friday.
India's oil imports from Iran surged to 640,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April, its highest level since October 2016, according to data from shipping and industry sources, as refiners raised purchases ahead of looming U.S. sanctions against Tehran. Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Saturday that US President Donald Trump's decision to quit a multinational nuclear deal would not affect Tehran's oil exports if the EU could salvage the pact.
5. Petrol prices have risen by about a rupee per litre since Monday when state-owned fuel retailers resumed daily revision in retail prices after a 19-day pre-Karnataka poll hiatus. The BJP-led government had raised excise duty nine times -- totalling Rs 11.77 per litre on petrol and Rs 13.47 on diesel -- between November 2014 and January 2016 to shore up finances as global oil prices fell, but then cut the tax just once in October last year by Rs 2 a litre. (With inputs from Reuters, PTI)