Sensex Soars 530 Points To End At Record High Of 40,889

Domestic benchmark indexes clocked strong gains on Monday with the S&P BSE Sensex index soaring to a record high, tracking global peers on optimism about US-China trade developments. The S&P BSE Sensex index soared as much as 572.3 points to register an all-time high of 40,931.71 during the session, while the broader NSE Nifty 50 index touched high of 12,084.50 at the strongest level of the session, 19 points away from its all-time high recorded in June this year. Buying across most sectors - especially metal stocks - pushed the markets higher.

Here are five things to know about the big movement in markets today:

The Sensex ended 529.82 points - or 1.31 per cent - higher at 40,889.23 - its highest closing ever, and the Nifty settled up 164.60 points or 1.38 per cent at 12,079.00. On a closing basis, the Nifty came was just 10 points away of its all-time closing high of 12,088.55 recorded on June 3. Bharti Airtel was the top percentage gainer on both benchmark indices, ending 7.2 per cent higher after gaining as much as 8.23 per cent during the session. Market breadth favoured gains, with 1,413 stocks ending higher and 1,086 closing lower on the BSE. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 1,111 shares advanced whereas 703 declined. Forty four stocks on the Nifty 50 index finished higher.Other than Bharti Airtel, top gainers on the 50-scrip index were Bharti Infratel, Tata Steel, Hindalco and Grasim, rising between 3.69 per cent and 7.37 per cent. Gains in other Asian markets on hopes of progress in the US-China trade talks boosted sentiment. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bounced 0.8 per cent after US national security adviser Robert O'Brien on Saturday said an initial trade agreement with China was still possible by the end of the year. Analysts awaited macroeconomic data for near-term direction. The government is due ro release official data on GDP growth at 5:30 pm on Friday. HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries were the top contributors to the gain in Sensex, together accounting for a 245.84-point rise in the benchmark index. Steelmakers JSW Steel and Tata Steel finished with gains of 3.48 per cent and 5.25 per cent respectively, as global metal prices jumped on positive signals from Washington on China.

