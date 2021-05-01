Alstom Delivers 100th Electric Locomotive As Part Of Biggest FDI In Indian Railways

As part of the biggest foreign direct investment (FDI) project in the Indian Railways sector, multinational rolling stock manufacturer Alstom recently delivered the 100th electric locomotive (e-loco) of 12,000 horsepower (HP) to the railway authorities. According to a statement shared by Alstom on Friday, April 30, the company manufactured and delivered the indigenous locomotive to the national transporter, which was built in one of the country's largest integrated greenfield manufacturing facilities. (AlsoRead: Biggest FDI In Indian Railways: India Becomes Sixth Country To Produce Indigenous Locos )

