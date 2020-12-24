Alstom FDI: All You Need To Know About Indian Railways Indigenous Locomotives

The e-Locos designed at Alstom's Engineering Centre in Bengaluru, use an eight-axle design that

would enhance performance of a locomotive. The Prima T8 technology makes operation comfortable

and flexible in extreme temperatures, ranging from −50 °C to 50 °C. With this, Alstom introduces

novel features into Indian freight trains, such as climate control systems, air conditioners, food

preparation and storage facilities and toilets. The WAG 12B e-locos are also equipped with spacious

cabins for pilots to work comfortably. Localization has been made a reality with over 85% of

indigenization.