Alstom FDI: All You Need To Know About Indian Railways Indigenous Locomotives

Locomotives manufactured at Madhepura are of 12,000-horsepower with a twin Bo-Bo design, engineered to run at a speed that is twice as faster than regular locomotives and are built to carry 6000 tonnes of goods in one go

The e-Locos designed at Alstom's Engineering Centre in Bengaluru, use an eight-axle design that
would enhance performance of a locomotive. The Prima T8 technology makes operation comfortable
and flexible in extreme temperatures, ranging from −50 °C to 50 °C. With this, Alstom introduces
novel features into Indian freight trains, such as climate control systems, air conditioners, food
preparation and storage facilities and toilets. The WAG 12B e-locos are also equipped with spacious
cabins for pilots to work comfortably. Localization has been made a reality with over 85% of
indigenization. 

