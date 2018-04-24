Bharti Airtel Announces Apple Watch Series 3 Online Sale, Cellular Trial Offer Bharti Airtel said pre-registrations for Apple Watch Series 3 will commence on May 4.

Bharti Airtel has announced sale of Apple Watch Series 3 on its online store from May 11. Bharti Airtel - which provides telecom services under brand Airtel - on Tuesday said pre-registrations for Apple Watch Series 3 will commence on May 4. India's largest telecom company , also said Apple Watch Series 3 - with GPS and cellular features - will be available from May 11, 2018. Bharti Airtel said the cellular functions of the watch will work with the Airtel network. Series 3 or Apple Watch Series 3 is the third-generation of Apple Watch released in September 2017 . Bharti Airtel also announced a "special introductory cellular trial" offer1. "Apple Watch Series 3 comes to Airtel, the watch will be available on Airtel Online Store starting May 11," Bharti Airtel said in a statement on April 24. Pre-registrations will start on May 4 on Airtel's website - airtel.in. That means customers will be able to pre-register for the offer through the Airtel website.3. "With cellular, customers can go with just their Apple Watch and stay connected to the people and information they care about," Airtel said.4. Bharti Airtel also announced a "special introductory cellular trial" offer to help Apple Watch Series 3 customers get started on the Airtel network. 5. "To activate cellular service with Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), customers first need to update iPhone to iOS 11.3 and watchOS 4.3, then tap Settings on iPhone > General > About and follow the prompt to update to the latest carrier settings," Bharti Airtel explained.The latest offer from Airtel comes amid intense competition among telecom operators in the sector. With addition of Apple Watch Series 3 to its online store, Airtel is looking to add more customers to its existing base, say analysts.