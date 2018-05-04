NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
FD Interest Rates Of SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank Compared

Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates: Customers need to deposit a fixed amount of money for a specific time period.

Corporates | | Updated: May 04, 2018 20:42 IST
Duration for which money is deposited in fixed deposits (FD) enables customers to earn an interest rate.

Bank fixed deposit or bank FD is an investment instrument characterised with a higher interest rate compared with savings bank account. In a bank FD, a customer is required to deposit a fixed amount of money for a pre-defined time period. The duration for which the money is deposited in a fixed deposit enables the customer to earn an interest rate and thus generate interest income. Interest income earned on fixed deposits invites income tax, which is deducted at source. This income tax is known as TDS ('tax deducted at source'). The tenure of a fixed deposit varies from 7 days to 10 years. In case a customer wants to deposit more money in an FD account, he or she is not allowed to do so as the amount in the account is fixed until the maturity period.

Leading banks offer the option of opening fixed deposit accounts. Different banks pay varying interest rates on fixed deposits of varying tenures. An amount of less than Rs 1 crore for a five-year fixed deposit (general public) fetches an interest rate of 6.25 per cent from Kotak Mahindra Bank, 7 per cent from Axis Bank, 6.75 per cent from State Bank of India (SBI), 6.5 per cent from ICICI Bank, and 7 per cent from HDFC Bank.

(Also Read: When Your PPF Account Works Like A 5-Year Bank Fixed Deposit)

Here are the interest rates on fixed deposits offered by Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank:


Kotak Mahindra Bank fixed deposit interest rates for domestic / NRO / NRE fixed deposits
Interest Rates for Domestic / NRO / NRE Fixed Deposits effective from May 2, 2018 (subject to change from time to time), according to kotak.com
 
 RegularSenior Citizen*
Maturity Periods - Premature Withdrawal AllowedLess than Rs.1 Crore#Less than Rs.1 Crore#
7 - 14 Days3.50%4.00%
15 - 30 Days4.00%4.50%
31 - 45 Days5.00%5.50%
46 - 90 Days5.40%5.90%
91 - 120 Days6.00%6.50%
121 - 179 days6.25%6.75%
180 Days6.50%7.00%
181 Days to 269 Days6.50%7.00%
270 Days6.50%7.00%
271 Days to 363 Days6.50%7.00%
364 Days6.90%7.40%
365 Days to 389 Days6.90%7.40%
390 Days (12 months 25 days)7.00%7.50%
391 Days - Less than 23 Months6.90%7.40%
23 Months6.90%7.40%
23 months 1 Day- less than 2 years6.90%7.40%
2 years- less than 3 years6.75%7.25%
3 years and above but less than 4 years6.50%7.00%
4 years and above but less than 5 years6.50%7.00%
5 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years6.25%6.75%

Fixed deposit interest rates of Axis Bank
The following interest rates on fixed deposits are with effect from May 3, 2018, according to axisbank.com:

For general public:
 
PERIODINTEREST RATES (% P.A.)
 INTEREST RATE ON DEPOSITS
 BELOW RS. 1 CRORE
  
7 days to 14 days3.5
15 days to 29 days3.5
30 days to 45 days5.5
46 days to 60 days6
61 days < 3 months6
3 months < 4 months6
4 months < 5 months6
5 months < 6 months6
6 months < 7 months6.25
7 months < 8 months6.25
8 months < 9 months6.25
9 months < 10 months6.5
10 months < 11 months6.5
11 months < 1 year6.5
1 year < 13 months7.1
13 months < 14 months7.1
14 months < 15 months7
15 months < 16 months7
16 months < 17 months7
17 months < 18 months7
18 Months < 2 years7
2 years < 30 months7
30 months < 3 years7
3 years < 5 years7
5 years to 10 years7

For senior citizens:
 
PERIODINTEREST RATES (% P.A.)
 INTEREST RATE ON DEPOSITS
 BELOW RS. I CRORE
7 days to 14 days3.5
15 days to 29 days3.5
30 days to 45 days5.5
46 days to 60 days6
61 days < 3 months6
3 months < 4 months6
4 months < 5 months6
5 months < 6 months6
6 months < 7 months6.5
7 months < 8 months6.5
8 months < 9 months6.5
9 months < 10 months6.75
10 months < 11 months6.75
11 months < I year6.75
1 year < 13 months7.75
13 months < 14 months7.75
14 months < 15 months7.65
15 months < 16 months7.65
16 months < 17 months7.65
17 months < 18 months7.65
18 Months < 2 years7.65
2 years < 30 months7.65
30 months < 3 years7.5
3 years < 5 years7.5
5 years to 10 years7.5

State Bank of India (SBI) fixed deposit interest rates on deposits less than Rs 1 crore (according to sbi.co.in)
(All figures in % per annum)
 
TenorsExisting for Public w.e.f. 28.02.2018Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.03.2018Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.02.2018Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.03.2018
7 days to 45 days5.755.756.256.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.256.756.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.356.856.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.46.96.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.46.46.96.9
2 years to less than 3 years6.56.677.1
3 years to less than 5 years6.56.777.2
5 years and up to 10 years6.56.7577.25

Fixed deposit interest rates of ICICI Bank
Interest rates on domestic, NRO & NRE deposits (Less than Rs 1 crore), according to icicibank.com
 
Tenure PeriodRate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 11, 2017
 GeneralSenior Citizen*
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days5.756.25
61 days to 90 days66.5
91 days to 120 days66.5
121 days to 184 days66.5
185 days to 289 days6.256.75
290 days to less than 1 year6.57
1 year to 389 days6.67.1
390 days to 2 years6.757.25
2 years 1 day up to 5 years6.57
5 years 1 day upto 10 years6.57
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)6.57

Fixed deposit interest rates of HDFC Bank
Domestic / NRO / NRE term deposits (hdfcbank.com)
 
Period< 1 Crore
 Interest Rate **Senior Citizen Rates 
 (per annum)(per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.50%6.00%
46 - 60 days5.75%6.25%
61 - 90 days5.75%6.25%
91 days - 6 months5.75%6.25%
6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days6.00%6.50%
6 mnths 4 days6.00%6.50%
6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths6.00%6.50%
9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days6.00%6.50%
9 mnths 4 days6.00%6.50%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days6.00%6.50%
9 months 16 days6.25%6.75%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year6.25%6.75%
1 Year6.85%7.35%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days6.50%7.00%
1 year 4 days6.25%6.75%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days6.25%6.75%
1 Year 16 days6.25%6.75%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.00%7.50%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days7.00%7.50%
2 Years 16 days7.00%7.50%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.00%7.50%
3 years 1day - 5 years7.00%7.50%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.00%6.50%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.00%6.50%

You may also consider investing in fixed deposits of small finance banks, some of which offer interest rates as high as 9 per cent.

Other investment options that can be considered are provident funds, National Pension System and National Savings Certificates.

