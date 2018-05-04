FD Interest Rates Of SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank Compared Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates: Customers need to deposit a fixed amount of money for a specific time period.

Share EMAIL PRINT Duration for which money is deposited in fixed deposits (FD) enables customers to earn an interest rate.



Leading banks offer the option of opening



Here are the interest rates on fixed deposits offered by Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank:

Kotak Mahindra Bank fixed deposit interest rates for domestic / NRO / NRE fixed deposits

Interest Rates for Domestic / NRO / NRE Fixed Deposits effective from May 2, 2018 (subject to change from time to time), according to kotak.com

Regular Senior Citizen* Maturity Periods - Premature Withdrawal Allowed Less than Rs.1 Crore# Less than Rs.1 Crore# 7 - 14 Days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 30 Days 4.00% 4.50% 31 - 45 Days 5.00% 5.50% 46 - 90 Days 5.40% 5.90% 91 - 120 Days 6.00% 6.50% 121 - 179 days 6.25% 6.75% 180 Days 6.50% 7.00% 181 Days to 269 Days 6.50% 7.00% 270 Days 6.50% 7.00% 271 Days to 363 Days 6.50% 7.00% 364 Days 6.90% 7.40% 365 Days to 389 Days 6.90% 7.40% 390 Days (12 months 25 days) 7.00% 7.50% 391 Days - Less than 23 Months 6.90% 7.40% 23 Months 6.90% 7.40% 23 months 1 Day- less than 2 years 6.90% 7.40% 2 years- less than 3 years 6.75% 7.25% 3 years and above but less than 4 years 6.50% 7.00% 4 years and above but less than 5 years 6.50% 7.00% 5 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years 6.25% 6.75%

Fixed deposit interest rates of Axis Bank

The following interest rates on fixed deposits are with effect from May 3, 2018, according to axisbank.com:



For general public:

PERIOD INTEREST RATES (% P.A.) INTEREST RATE ON DEPOSITS BELOW RS. 1 CRORE 7 days to 14 days 3.5 15 days to 29 days 3.5 30 days to 45 days 5.5 46 days to 60 days 6 61 days < 3 months 6 3 months < 4 months 6 4 months < 5 months 6 5 months < 6 months 6 6 months < 7 months 6.25 7 months < 8 months 6.25 8 months < 9 months 6.25 9 months < 10 months 6.5 10 months < 11 months 6.5 11 months < 1 year 6.5 1 year < 13 months 7.1 13 months < 14 months 7.1 14 months < 15 months 7 15 months < 16 months 7 16 months < 17 months 7 17 months < 18 months 7 18 Months < 2 years 7 2 years < 30 months 7 30 months < 3 years 7 3 years < 5 years 7 5 years to 10 years 7

For senior citizens:

PERIOD INTEREST RATES (% P.A.) INTEREST RATE ON DEPOSITS BELOW RS. I CRORE 7 days to 14 days 3.5 15 days to 29 days 3.5 30 days to 45 days 5.5 46 days to 60 days 6 61 days < 3 months 6 3 months < 4 months 6 4 months < 5 months 6 5 months < 6 months 6 6 months < 7 months 6.5 7 months < 8 months 6.5 8 months < 9 months 6.5 9 months < 10 months 6.75 10 months < 11 months 6.75 11 months < I year 6.75 1 year < 13 months 7.75 13 months < 14 months 7.75 14 months < 15 months 7.65 15 months < 16 months 7.65 16 months < 17 months 7.65 17 months < 18 months 7.65 18 Months < 2 years 7.65 2 years < 30 months 7.65 30 months < 3 years 7.5 3 years < 5 years 7.5 5 years to 10 years 7.5

State Bank of India (SBI) fixed deposit interest rates on deposits less than Rs 1 crore (according to sbi.co.in)

(All figures in % per annum)

Tenors Existing for Public w.e.f. 28.02.2018 Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.03.2018 Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.02.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.03.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 5.75 6.25 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.25 6.75 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.35 6.85 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.4 6.9 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.4 6.4 6.9 6.9 2 years to less than 3 years 6.5 6.6 7 7.1 3 years to less than 5 years 6.5 6.7 7 7.2 5 years and up to 10 years 6.5 6.75 7 7.25

Fixed deposit interest rates of ICICI Bank

Interest rates on domestic, NRO & NRE deposits (Less than Rs 1 crore), according to icicibank.com

Tenure Period Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 11, 2017 General Senior Citizen* 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 5.75 6.25 61 days to 90 days 6 6.5 91 days to 120 days 6 6.5 121 days to 184 days 6 6.5 185 days to 289 days 6.25 6.75 290 days to less than 1 year 6.5 7 1 year to 389 days 6.6 7.1 390 days to 2 years 6.75 7.25 2 years 1 day up to 5 years 6.5 7 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 6.5 7 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 6.5 7

Fixed deposit interest rates of HDFC Bank

Domestic / NRO / NRE term deposits (hdfcbank.com)

Period < 1 Crore Interest Rate **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.50% 6.00% 46 - 60 days 5.75% 6.25% 61 - 90 days 5.75% 6.25% 91 days - 6 months 5.75% 6.25% 6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days 6.00% 6.50% 6 mnths 4 days 6.00% 6.50% 6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths 6.00% 6.50% 9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days 6.00% 6.50% 9 mnths 4 days 6.00% 6.50% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 6.00% 6.50% 9 months 16 days 6.25% 6.75% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 6.25% 6.75% 1 Year 6.85% 7.35% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 6.50% 7.00% 1 year 4 days 6.25% 6.75% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 6.25% 6.75% 1 Year 16 days 6.25% 6.75% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.00% 7.50% 2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days 7.00% 7.50% 2 Years 16 days 7.00% 7.50% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.00% 7.50% 3 years 1day - 5 years 7.00% 7.50% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.00% 6.50% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.00% 6.50%

You may also consider investing in



Other investment options that can be considered are provident funds, National Pension System and National Savings Certificates.



Bank fixed deposit or bank FD is an investment instrument characterised with a higher interest rate compared with savings bank account. In a bank FD, a customer is required to deposit a fixed amount of money for a pre-defined time period. The duration for which the money is deposited in a fixed deposit enables the customer to earn an interest rate and thus generate interest income. Interest income earned on fixed deposits invites income tax, which is deducted at source. This income tax is known as TDS ('tax deducted at source'). The tenure of a fixed deposit varies from 7 days to 10 years. In case a customer wants to deposit more money in an FD account, he or she is not allowed to do so as the amount in the account is fixed until the maturity period.