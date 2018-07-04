AirAsia Offers Discount On International Flight Tickets From Rs 4,299

AirAsia's offer is valid on travel till January 31, 2019 and bookings are open till July 8, 2018.

AirAsia is offering international flight tickets to Thailand starting from Rs 4,299, said the air carrier on its official website -- airasia.com. The offer is valid on travel till January 31, 2019 and bookings are open till July 8, 2018, it further said. AirAsia'a discount offer is valid on destinations such as Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket and Krabi, among others. However, one needs to book flight tickets in advanced to avail the offer and the fares are not available during embargo period.

AisAisa Thailand offer in detail:

Under the offer, AirAsia is offering flight tickets from Kolkata to Bangkok - Don Mueang priced at Rs 4,299. Tickets from Bhubaneswar to Bangkok - Don Mueang via Kuala Lumpur is priced at Rs 5,893. Similarly, flight tickets from Kochi to Bangkok - Don Mueang is priced at Rs 5,399. Customers will have to pay Rs Rs 7,793 for flight tickets from Jaipur to Krabi via Kuala Lumpur. Tickets from New Delhi to Krabi via Kuala Lumpur is priced at Rs 8,182.

Terms and conditions of AirAsia's offer:

1. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card.

2. Seats are limited on AirAsia's offer and may not be available on all flights.



3. The offer is valid for new purchases only and all fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.





4. Under the offer, customers cannot claim for refunds once the payment has been made.

5. However, AirAsia's offer is only available on online bookings on its official website.

AirAsia India is also offering domestic flight tickets from Rs. 1,299 under its 'Hot Deals this Monsoon' sale. The destinations on offer in this sale are Bengaluru, New Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, among others.

