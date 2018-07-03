AirAsia Offers Discount On International Flight Tickets, Fares Start From Rs 3,999

AirAsia's promotional sale requires flyers to make advance bookings.

AirAsia is offering overseas flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 3,999 on select routes under a new promotional sale. AirAsia's 'Fascinating Malaysia' offer is valid on travel till January 31, 2019 and bookings are open till July 8, 2018, according to the airline's website-airasia.com. Under this offer, the carrier is offering discounted tickets on flights flying from Bhubaneshwar, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Chennai and Jaipur to Kuala Lumpur, among others. Meanwhile, AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs.1,299.

Details of AirAsia's offer

AirAsia is offering international flight tickets at a starting fare of Rs 3,999 on flights flying from Bhubaneshwar to Kuala Lumpur and Visakhapatnam to Kuala Lumpur. Some of the other discounted all-inclusive fares offered under AirAsia's sale are on flights from Kochi to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 5,199), from Kolkata to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 5,999), from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 6,999), from New Delhi to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 5,990), from Tiruchirappalli to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 5,999), Bengaluru to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 6,399), among others.

(AirAsia's discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at airasia.com.)

AirAsia is also offering connecting flights overseas from India through Kuala Lumpur. These flights include Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur-Brunei (starting at Rs 8,178), Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur-Johor Bahru (starting at Rs 7,319), Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur-Phuket (starting at Rs 5,893), Jaipur-Kuala Lumpur -Phuket (starting at Rs 7,607, New Delhi-Kuala Lumpur-Lombok (starting at Rs 9,123), and many more.

Terms and conditions of AirAsia's offer

AirAsia's promotional sale requires flyers to make advance bookings. AirAsia's discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at airasia.com. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card, according to AirAsia. Ticket fares include airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure). However, seats are limited and may not be available on all flights.

Meanwhile, rival Vistara is offering up to 50 per cent discount on economy class flight tickets. Jet Airways is offering 25 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets and 30 per cent discount on international flight tickets. IndiGo is offering flight tickets at a starting fare of Rs 1,200 on select routes.