Jet Airways, AirAisa, Vistara Offer Discount On Flight Tickets. Fares, Routes And Other Details

Vistara is offering up to 50% discount on one-way economy class flight tickets.

Airlines have come up with lucrative deals on domestic and international flight tickets and are offering discounts to attract more customers. AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets from Rs. 1,299 under its 'Hot Deals this Monsoon' sale. On the international front, AirAsia is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 3,999 on select routes. One can avail a discount of up to 50 per cent on one-way economy class on Vistara's flight tickets. Jet Airways, country's second-largest private airline, is also offering a discount on premiere flight tickets on international routes.

Here are the offers on domestic and international flight tickets in detail:

AirAsia offer on flight tickets in detail:

AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets from Rs. 1,299 under its sale offer. The destinations on offer are Bengaluru, New Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, among other. This offer is valid till July 8, 2018 and the travel period till January 31, 2019.

AirAsia's international flight tickets start at Rs. 3,999 on select routes. The airline's 'Fascinating Malaysia' offer is valid on travel till January 31, 2019 and bookings are open till July 8, 2018. Under this offer, the carrier is offering discounted tickets on flights flying from Bhubaneshwar, Visakhapatnam, and Jaipur to Kuala Lumpur, among others.

Vistara offer on flight tickets in detail:

Vistara is offering up to 50 per cent discount on one-way economy class flight tickets on booking up to 7 or more days in advance. Vistara's scheme is part of its 'Book early, save lots' offer. Passengers can book flight tickets on carrier's website or mobile app.

Jet Airways offer on flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways is offering a discount of Rs. 1,000 on economy flight tickets and Rs. 2,500 off on premiere flight tickets on international routes under its 'Your Next Vacation Awaits' scheme. The discount offer is applicable till July 31, 2018.