Need To Link Aadhaar With PAN? You Just Need To Send An SMS

Aadhaar is a 12-digit personal identification number issued by the UIDAI.

Did you know you can link your Aadhaar — also known as Unique Identity Number — with Permanent Account Number (PAN) just by sending an SMS? The Income Tax Department enables users to link the two identification numbers easily through an SMS-based service. It is mandatory to link the Aadhaar number with PAN for income tax purposes. Unique Identity Number is a 12-digit number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) — which manages the government's Aadhaar biometric ID programme — whereas PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the Income Tax Department. (Also Read: How To Verify Phone Number Linked To Aadhaar Card Online)

Here's how you can link your Aadhaar number with your Permanent Account Number (PAN) easily using this SMS-based facility:

In order to do this, a user is required to send an SMS to the number 567678 or 56161 in the following format:

UIDPAN<space><12 digit Aadhaar><space><10 digit PAN>

The SMS-based service responds by sharing the status of your request subsequently.

Here's an example of the SMS text that you need to send to 567678 or 56161, as shared by the Income Tax Department on its website — incometaxindia.gov.in:

UIDPAN 111122223333 AAAPA9999Q

The Aadhaar number will be linked with the PAN only if the taxpayer's name and date of birth of are identical on in both databases, according to the taxman.