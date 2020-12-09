Here's A List Of Documents You Will Need To Obtain A PAN Card

Furnishing of a PAN is mandatory for carrying out a range of important tasks.

Do you need to get a Permanent Account Number (PAN) card? You will need to apply for one using using Form 49A or 49AA. In order to apply for a PAN, furnishing which is essential for carrying out a range of tasks, you need to submit some documents along with a duly filled Form 49. These documents are used to validate your details. For example, a copy of driving license or passport serves as a valid proof in any of the three categories of documents, according to the Income Tax Department's website (incometaxindia.gov.in). (Also read: How To Apply For A PAN Card)

Here's a list of documents you can use for your PAN card application, according to the Income Tax Department:

Proof Of Identity

A copy of any one of the following will serve as a valid proof of identity:

Aadhaar card

Elector's photo identity card

Driving license

Passport

Ration card having photograph of the applicant

Arm's license

Photo identity card issued by the Central Government or State Government or Public Sector Undertaking

Pensioner card having photograph of the applicant

Central Government Health Service Scheme Card or Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme photo card

Alternatively, any of the following documents can be submitted in original:

Certificate of identity signed by a Member of Parliament, a Member of Legislative Assembly, a Municipal Councilor or a Gazetted officer

Bank certificate on a letterhead from the branch (along with name and stamp of the issuing officer) containing duly attested photograph and bank account number of the applicant

Proof Of Address

A copy of any one of the following will serve as a valid proof of address:

Aadhaar card

Elector's photo identity card

Driving license

Passport

Spouse's passport

Post office passbook with the applicant's address

Latest property tax assessment order

Domicile certificate issued by government

Allotment letter (not more than three years old) of accommodation issued by central/state government

Property registration document

Not more than three months old: Electricity bill Landline telephone/broadband connection bill Water bill Consumer gas connection card/book/piped gas bill Bank account statement Depository account statement Credit card statement



One of the following documents can also be submitted in original:

Certificate of identity signed by a Member of Parliament, a Member of Legislative Assembly, a Municipal Councilor or a Gazetted officer

Employer certificate

Proof Of Date Of Birth

A copy of any of the following will serve as a valid proof of date of birth:

Birth Certificate issued by the Municipal Authority or any office authorized to issue Birth and Death Certificate by the Registrar of Birth and Death or the Indian Consulate as defined in clause (d) of sub-section (1) of ​ section 2 of the Citizenship Act, 1955 (57 of 1955)

Pension payment order

​Marriage certificate issued by Registrar of Marriages

Matriculation certificate

Passport

Driving license

Domicile certificate issued by government

Affidavit sworn before a magistrate stating the date of birth​



The applicant is also required to attach two recent colour photographs with white background (size 3.5 cm x 2.5 cm) in the designated space on the form, according to the taxman.