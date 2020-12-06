Need To Get A PAN Card? Here's All You Need To Know

PAN Card: Furnishing a PAN is required for carrying out a range of tasks, such as opening a bank account or a demat account, or making large transactions.

Need To Get A PAN Card? Here's All You Need To Know

A Permanent Account Number enables the Income Tax Department identify a potential taxpayer.

Do you need to obtain a Permanent Account Number (PAN) card? A Permanent Account Number is a 10-digit alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. This number is unique for each income tax assessee. A ​PAN enables the Income Tax Department to identify all transactions made by a potential income tax assessee. These transactions include tax payments, tax deducted at source (TDS)/tax deducted at collection (TCS) credits and income tax returns. Furnishing a PAN is required for carrying out a range of tasks, such as opening a bank account or a demat account, or making large transactions. A PAN card is also accepted as valid photo identification at most organisations.​

How To Get A PAN Card

Which Form To Use?

A ​​​PAN card can be obtained by filling up the form 49A (49A for Indian citizens and 49AA for foreign citizens). 

Where To Submit A PAN Application?

A PAN application can be submitted online through the NSDL or UTIITSL ​website. These are: www.tin-nsdl.com and utiitsl.com, respectively. (Also read: Why having a PAN card is essential)

How Much Does A PAN Application Cost?

The charges for applying for a PAN range from Rs 93 to Rs 864 (excluding GST or Goods and Services Tax). For a communication address located within the country, a charge of Rs 93 (plus GST) is applicable, and for a communication address outside the country, a charge of Rs 864 (plus GST) applies, according to the I-T department's website.

How To Make Payment?

The payment towards a PAN card application can be made through a credit/debit card, a demand draft or net banking, according to the Income Tax Department.

Newsbeep

Comments
PAN cardhow to apply for PAN

Also Read

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india