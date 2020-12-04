Here's How To Verify Phone Number Linked To Aadhaar Card Online

Aadhaar card mobile number verification: one can verify email address and mobile number that was declared during enrolment or latest successful processed update request, whichever is later.

Here's how to verify mobile number on the official UIDAI website

Go to the UIDAI website

Alternatively, you can click this direct link

You will have to fill in details such as your Aadhaar number, email address and a security code.

If you want to verify your email address, type in your 12-digit Aadhaar number, email address and the security code.

You will instantly get a notification on your email id bearing an OTP.

Now type the OTP in the right hand side of the page and verify it.

If your details match with that of UIDAI, you will get a message that saying, "Congratulations! The Email ID matches with our records!".

Similarly, if you want to verify your mobile number, follow the same procedure. This time, instead of email address, type your mobile number and generate the OTP.