Wow Air, GoAir, Jet Airways Offer Discount On Flight Tickets. Details Here

GoAir has announced a 13-day special sale across all sectors, offering up to 13 lakh seats.

Airlines have announced a host of discount offers on domestic and international flight tickets. Wow Air, which is launching its operations in India in December, has announced 30 per cent discount on all destinations. GoAir is offering a 13-day special sale across all sectors, offering up to 13 lakh seats with flight ticket prices starting from Rs. 1,313, according to the airline. Jet Airways, the country's second-largest airline by market share, is offering a discount of up to 30 per cent on domestic and international flight tickets. The offers from the airlines come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market.

Offers on domestic and international flight tickets in detail:

Wow Air

Wow Air, which is launching its operations in India next month, has announced 30 per cent discount on all destinations, the carrier said. Wow Air's discount offer is applicable till November 11, 2018. The travel period to avail Wow Air's discount offer on flight tickets is valid till March 2019.

GoAir offer

GoAir has announced a 13-day special sale across all sectors, offering up to 13 lakh seats. The fare of Rs. 1,313 is all-inclusive. The booking period for GoAir's offer on flight tickets ends on November 18, 2018. GoAir flight tickets under the scheme are available for travel till November 4, 2019. The special offer on GoAir flight tickets has been launched to mark the company's 13th year of establishment.

Jet Airways offer

Under its "Diwali Sale", Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets. Passengers can book one-way flights for as low as Rs. 1,998 for Mumbai-Kochi and Rs. 6,723 for Mumbai-Muscat, said the airline. Jet Airways' offer is applicable on base fare in premiere and economy class flight tickets.