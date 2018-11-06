Jet Airways' 'Diwali Sale' Offer Extended, Flight Tickets Start From 1,998 Rupees

Jet Airways' offer is applicable on select booking class only.

Jet Airways' 'Diwali Sale' offer has been extended till November 11, 2018, stated the carrier on it's official website- jetairways.com. Under the offer, the airline is offering up to 30 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets. Guests can book one-way flights for as low as Rs 1,998 onwards for Mumbai-Kochi and Rs 6,723 onwards for Mumbai-Muscat, said the airline in a press release on Tuesday. The offer is applicable on base fare in premiere and economy class flight tickets across the airline's network as well as on flights operated by carrier's codeshare partners Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Here are 10 things to know about Jet Airways' 'Diwali sale' offer:

1. Special fares on both single as well as return journey travels are available during the offer period, noted the airline.

2. The travel period of Jet Airways' offer is different for diverse routes. For travel to International destinations, flight tickets must be purchased on or after October 30, 2018, mentioned the airline. Travel to Manchester must commence on or after November 5, 2018, said Jet Airways.

3. For travel in premiere class flights within the country, Jet Airways flight tickets must be purchased a minimum of eight days prior to departure for travel on or after November 7, 2018.

4. For travel in economy class of flights within the country, flight tickets must be purchased a minimum of 14 days prior to departure for travel on or after November 14, 2018.

5. Guests from India can choose to travel across 66 domestic and international destinations served directly by the airline or to a host of onward destinations in Europe on flights operated by the airline's codeshare partners via its gateways in Amsterdam and Paris and vice versa, noted Jet Airways.

6. Guests booking their tickets from cities in the Gulf can book their travel to destinations in India, ASEAN and SAARC under this scheme.

7. Guests from cities in Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka can also book their discounted travel to India, Gulf, Europe, London and Manchester.

8. Guests from Far East can travel to India, Gulf, SAARC, Amsterdam, London, Manchester and Paris while guests from Europe and Toronto can avail this discounted offer for travel to destinations in India.

9. Under this offer, child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and / or flight restriction are applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, said the carrier.

10. Additionally, guests booking directly on Jet Airways' official website- jetairways.com and the airline' mobile app, can avail exclusive benefits, including earning 250 Bonus JPMiles on every flight booking, Zero Cancellation Fee for changes or cancellations made within 24 hours of booking, as well as locking a preferred fare with a nominal fee for up to 72 hours to safeguard against fare change, mentioned Jet Airways.