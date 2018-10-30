Jet Airways Offers Discount On Flight Tickets In Diwali Sale

Booking period of Jet Airways' offer ends on November 5, 2018.

Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets under it's 'Diwali Sale' offer. The offer is applicable on base fare in premiere and economy class flight tickets on airline's network, noted the carrier on it's official website- jetairways.com. Booking period of the offer ends on November 5, 2018. The sale offer is applicable on one way and return journey, and is valid only on select booking classes. Exclusive benefits like zero cancellation fee, preferred fare facility, among others are also available on bookings done via carrier's website and app, the carrier said.

However, the travel period of Jet Airways' offer is different for diverse routes. For travel to International destinations, tickets must be purchased on or after October 30, 2018, mentioned the airline. Travel to Manchester must commence on or after November 5, 2018 under this offer.

For travel in premiere class flights within the country, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 8 days prior to departure for travel on or after November 7, 2018. For travel in economy class of flights within the country, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 14 days prior to departure for travel on or after November 14, 2018.

Under the Diwali offer, child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and / or flight restriction are applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, said the carrier. Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether, it noted.

Meanwhile, rival airline GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,499 on select routes. The booking period of GoAir's offer ends on October 30, 2018



