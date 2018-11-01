Jet Airways' 'Diwali Sale' Offer Ends On November 5: 10 Things To Know

Jet Airways' Diwali sale: The travel period of Jet Airways' offer is different for diverse routes.

Jet Airways has announced up to 30 per cent discount on economy and premiere flight tickets under a special 'Diwali Sale' offer. The discount offer is applicable across the airline's network as well as on flights operated by carrier's codeshare partners Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, said Jet Airways in a press release on Wednesday. The promotional offer is available across all booking channels of the airline till November 5, 2018. Customers can take advantage of special fares on both single as well as return journeys travel during the offer period, stated the airline.

Here are 10 things to know about Jet Airways 'Diwali Sale' offer:

1. The travel period of Jet Airways' offer is different for diverse routes.

2. Under this offer, passengers travelling internationally can commence travel with immediate effect.

3. Premiere passengers undertaking domestic travel can commence travel after a period of 8 days while economy guests can commence travel after 15 days of their booking, the carrier noted.

4. Passengers travelling from India can choose to travel to any 66 domestic and international destinations served directly by the airline or to a host of onward destinations in Europe on flights operated by the airline's codeshare partners via its gateways in Amsterdam and Paris and vice versa, the press release said.

5. Passengers booking tickets from cities in the gulf can book their travel to destinations in India, Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) under this scheme.

6. Passengers from cities in Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka can also book their discounted travel to India, Gulf, Europe, London and Manchester.

7. Passengers from Far East can travel to India, Gulf, SAARC, Amsterdam, London, Manchester and Paris while guests from Europe and Toronto can avail this discounted offer for travel to destinations in India.

8. Additionally, guests booking directly on Jet Airways' official website- jetairways.com and the airline' mobile app, can avail exclusive benefits, including earning 250 Bonus JPMiles on every flight booking, Zero Cancellation Fee for changes or cancellations made within 24 hours of booking, as well as locking a preferred fare with a nominal fee for up to 72 hours to safeguard against fare change.

9. Under this offer, child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and / or flight restriction are applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, said the carrier.

10. Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether, it noted.

