Wholesale Inflation At 1.08% In August

Wholesale inflation remained at 1.08 per cent in August, the same level as the previous month, government data showed on Monday. In July, wholesale inflation - determined by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) - had come in at a 25-month low of 1.08 per cent. Wholesale inflation is the rate of increase in wholesale prices.

Separate official data last week showed consumer inflation - determined by the Consumer Price Index - stood at 3.21 per cent in August - the highest level recorded since October last year.

On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said retail inflation "has been kept under control and well below 4 per cent”. August's reading marked the thirteenth straight month in which consumer inflation came in below the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tracks consumer inflation primarily while formulating its monetary policy.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.