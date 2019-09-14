Clear Sign Of Revival In Industrial Production: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday that there have been clear signs of improvement in the industrial production. Speaking at a press conference, the Finance Minister said the industrial production growth has clearly improved till the end of July compared to the last quarter of financial year 2018-19. In continuation to other announcements made on August 23 and August 30, Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on exports growth and the ways to boost trade further. She announced a range of measures to boost exports. The announcements on exports come days after the government said it intends to more than triple the country's annual exports to $1 trillion in the next five years. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday that the ongoing trade disputes between the US and China offer a window of opportunity for Indian manufacturers to make a mark in export markets.

Here are the latest updates on what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said:

