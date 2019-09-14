NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Clear Sign Of Revival In Industrial Production: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the industrial production growth has clearly improved till the end of July compared to the March quarter.

September 14, 2019
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday that there have been clear signs of improvement in the industrial production. Speaking at a press conference, the Finance Minister said the industrial production growth has clearly improved till the end of July compared to the last quarter of financial year 2018-19. In continuation to other announcements made on August 23 and August 30, Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on exports growth and the ways to boost trade further. She announced a range of measures to boost exports. The announcements on exports come days after the government said it intends to more than triple the country's annual exports to $1 trillion in the next five years. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday that the ongoing trade disputes between the US and China offer a window of opportunity for Indian manufacturers to make a mark in export markets.

