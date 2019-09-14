Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Steps To Promote Exports

The government announced an extension in the scheme of reimbursement of taxes and duties with a view to promoting exports. The measures included simplification of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime for exporters and higher insurance cover to banks lending for exports. The measures come days after the government said it intends to more than triple the country's annual exports to $1 trillion in the next five years. While announcing the measures, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the action was in continuation of the steps announced on August 23 and August 30.

The Finance Minister said the Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Product (RoDTEP) will replace the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS). Expanding the scope of the existing Export Credit Insurance Scheme, the government announced higher insurance cover to banks lending working capital for exports.

The premium incidence for the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will be moderated suitable, according to an official presentation.

Sectors such as textiles which enjoy incentives up to 2 per cent under the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme will transit into the RoDTEP scheme from January 1, the Finance Minister said. The Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Product scheme will in effect “more than adequately incentivise exporters than the existing schemes put together, Ms Sitharaman added.

The finance minister also announced a “fully electronic refund module” from the end of September, for quick and automated refund of input tax credit under Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The move, Ms Sitharaman said, will “monitor and speed up ITC refunds”.