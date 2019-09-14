Rs 10,000 Crore Funding To Boost Affordable Housing: Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman announced funding for housing projects not in a bankruptcy process or declared as NPAs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a special window of Rs 10,000 crore to boost affordable and middle-income housing. The move was announced as part of a third instalment of steps in a period of three weeks to boost the economy, which grew at its slowest pace in the June quarter. The government will make funding available for housing projects that are not in a bankruptcy process or classified as non-performing assets (NPAs), Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The Finance Minister said the government would relax external commercial borrowing (ECB) guidelines for projects in the country's affordable housing scheme.

