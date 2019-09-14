Government To Provide Rs 10,000 Crore To Boost Affordable Housing: Nirmala Sitharaman

The government will provide Rs 10,000 crore ($1.41 billion) of funds to boost affordable and middle income housing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday, as she announced measures designed to aid the country's slowing economy.

The government will make funding available for housing projects that are not in a bankruptcy process or classified as non-performing assets, Ms Sitharaman said during a press conference in New Delhi.

She said the government would also relax external commercial borrowing guidelines for projects in the country's affordable housing scheme.

