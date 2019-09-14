NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

Government To Provide Rs 10,000 Crore To Boost Affordable Housing: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government would relax external commercial borrowing guidelines for affordable housing scheme projects.

Economy | | Updated: September 14, 2019 16:41 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Government To Provide Rs 10,000 Crore To Boost Affordable Housing: Nirmala Sitharaman
New Delhi: 

The government will provide Rs 10,000 crore ($1.41 billion) of funds to boost affordable and middle income housing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday, as she announced measures designed to aid the country's slowing economy.

The government will make funding available for housing projects that are not in a bankruptcy process or classified as non-performing assets, Ms Sitharaman said during a press conference in New Delhi.

She said the government would also relax external commercial borrowing guidelines for projects in the country's affordable housing scheme.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Nirmala Sitharaman

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DelhiChennaiChinmayanandHans Christian GramIMFDUSUPNR StatusDream GirlSection 375iPhone 11 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top