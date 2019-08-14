Wholesale Inflation Eases To 1.08% In July

Wholesale inflation eased to 1.08 per cent in July, from 2.02 per cent in the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday. Wholesale inflation - the rate of increase in wholesale prices - is determined by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI). The wholesale inflation data comes a day after separate official data showed consumer inflation (gauged by the Consumer Price Index) eased to 3.15 per cent last month, from 3.18 per cent in June.

The Reserve Bank of India tracks consumer inflation data primarily for formulating its monetary policy.

The central bank has so far this year reduced the repo rate by 110 basis points in four consecutive bi-monthly policy reviews. Repo rate is the key interest rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to banks.

In its August 7 statement, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee lowered its GDP or gross domestic product growth projection to 6.9 per cent for 2019-20, from 7 per cent in June.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.