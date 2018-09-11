WhatsApp Now Available On JioPhone, Here's How To Use The App

Reliance Jio in July 2018 launched JioPhone 2, an upgraded model in the JioPhone series of 4G devices

WhatsApp will now be available on Reliance Jio's JioPhone across the country, said Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). WhatsApp built a new version of its private messaging app for JioPhone - the Jio-KaiOS - on the KaiOS operating system, to allow people to communicate via its app on the JioPhone devices. The new app offers messaging services on WhatsApp and also lets photos and videos to be sent - all end-to-end encrypted, according to a statement by Reliance Retail. WhatsApp on JioPhone also allows users to record and send voice messages.

How to download WhatsApp on JioPhone

JioPhone users only need to verify their phone number and then they can begin chatting with other WhatsApp users one-on-one or in groups.

WhatsApp is available on JioPhone AppStore with effect from September, 10 and will be rolled out on all JioPhones by September, 20. After WhatsApp is made available on JioPhone, users can download it on both JioPhone and JioPhone 2 by visiting the AppStore and clicking on download.

Helpline for JioPhone users

Reliance Retail has created a special helpline number '1991' to answer queries on the JioPhone.

"Millions of people across India can now use WhatsApp private messaging on the best-in-class JioPhone across India. By designing this new app for KaiOS, we hope to expand the ability for people to communicate with anyone in India and around the world by offering the best messaging experience possible to JioPhone users," said Chris Daniels, Vice President, WhatsApp.

"We will be providing WhatsApp, the most used chat application in the world, on all JioPhones starting today. Jio wants to thank the Facebook and WhatsApp team for making this happen," said Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

Reliance Jio provides 4G feature phone devices under brand JioPhone. While JioPhone was launched in August 2017, an upgraded model of the device, called JioPhone 2, was launched this year.

Reliance Retail Limited (RRL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), operates 4,530 Jio Points across more than 5,200 cities as on June 30, 2018.