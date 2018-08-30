Reliance Jio Announces JioPhone 2 Flash Sale On September 6: Details Here

The upcoming sale will mark the third flash sale of JioPhone 2.

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced a flash sale of JioPhone 2 on September 6. The upcoming flash sale will begin at 12:00 pm on Thursday, September 6, according to the telecom company's website - jio.com. The upcoming sale will mark the third flash sale of JioPhone 2. Mukesh Ambani-run Reliance Jio launched the JioPhone last year and JioPhone 2 is an upgraded version of 4G-enabled device. Reliance Jio had earlier offered JioPhone 2 in a flash sale on August 30 and 16.

Here are the steps to book JioPhone2 in upcoming flash sale on September 6:

1. On needs to log on to Jio's website -- jio.com -- and select JioPhone2.

2. After that, the user is required to enter his or her pin code and proceed to checkout.

3. The user is required to provide personal details such as name, email ID and mobile number.

4. After this, the user has to select the desired payment option.

5. Once the payment of Rs. 2,999 is made by the user, an order confirmation notification is issued through email or SMS.

Prepaid recharge offers for JioPhone:

Reliance Jio offers three prepaid plans for JioPhone. These recharge plans are priced at Rs. 49, Rs. 99 and Rs. 153.

Reliance Jio JioPhone plan priced at Rs. 49:

Under this plan, Jio offers unlimited calling and 1 GB high-speed data, which gets reduced to 64 Kbps after this consumption. The pack, which also offers 50 SMSes, is valid for 28 days.

Reliance Jio JioPhone plan priced at Rs. 99:

Under this plan, Jio offers unlimited calling and 14 GB high-speed data. The daily data limit is 0.5 GB, which gets reduced to 64 Kbps after this consumption. The pack, which also offers 300 SMSes, is valid for 28 days.

Reliance Jio JioPhone plan priced at Rs. 153:

Under this plan, Jio offers unlimited calling and 42 GB high-speed data. The daily data limit is 1.5 GB, which gets reduced to 64 Kbps after this consumption. The pack, which also offers 100 SMSes per day, is valid for 28 days.