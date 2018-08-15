JioPhone 2 To Go On Sale From Thursday. Here's How You Can Book It

Reliance Jio had in July this year announced the launch of JioPhone 2.

Reliance Jio's high end model of the JioPhone, the JioPhone 2 will be available for online purchase from August 16, 2018, said the company in a statement released on Tuesday. The flash sale will begin from 12 pm on August 16. JioPhone 2, which is an upgraded version of existing JioPhone and comes with full QWERTY keypad for ease of messaging, will be available at a price of Rs 2,999. Once JioPhone 2 flash sale starts from Thursday, consumer will be able to buy the latest variant of JioPhone by visiting Reliance Jio's official website- jio.com or through it's app, MyJio app. Reliance Jio had in July this year announced the launch of JioPhone 2.

Steps to buy JioPhone 2:

1. Visit Reliance Jio's official website- jio.com or MyJio app

2. Select JioPhone 2 and enter your pincode

3. Proceed to checkout

4. Enter your personal details like name, email id and mobile number

5. Select the desired payment option and pay Rs 2999

6. You will receive an Order confirmation notification (email/sms)

(JioPhone 2 is an upgraded version of existing JioPhone.)

Users of JioPhone, the existing device in the JioPhone platform, will also be able to access mobile apps Facebook, YouTube and Google Maps from August 15. Mobile app WhatsApp will also be available on JioPhone devices soon, said Reliance Jio.

JioPhone users are already enjoying free voice calls and a host of applications with premium content on the go such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioMusic and JioChat. JioPhone users are already using the voice command feature to make calls, send messages, play music and watch videos and operating entire suite of applications available on JioPhone