Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel To Increase Tariffs From December 1: 10 Points

Vodafone Idea said it is well on track to offer 4G services to 100 crore citizens by March 2020

Telecom majors Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel on Monday announced they will increase their tariffs from next month. In separate statements, the companies said the increase in mobile phone call and data charges starting December 1 was warranted for viability of their businesses. The hike in tariffs follows record losses by the companies for the quarter ended September 30 due to huge provisions towards clearance of dues owed to the telecom department for adjusted gross revenue (AGR). Analysts say the higher tariffs will augur well for the companies amid high competition in the telecom industry.