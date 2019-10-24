Supreme Court Allows Centre To Recover Rs 1.3 Lakh Crore From Telecom Companies

Supreme Court on Thursday rejected telecom companies' appeal against government's definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) and allowed the department of telecommunications to recover Rs 1.33 lakh crore from telecom companies - Bharti Airtel, Reliance Communications and Vodafone Idea.

Supreme Court said that the AGR will include other items besides licence fee. The apex court said that gain on sale of capital assets and insurance claims by telecom companies will not be part of the AGR.

Supreme Court's verdict came as a huge relief for the telecom department and as a big setback for the telecom operators.

Meanwhile, telecom companies want six months be given to them for payment of dues.

Department of telecom claimed dues of around Rs 92,000 crore as license fee and Rs 41,000 crore as spectrum usage fee by Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Communications.

Supreme Court said that revenue accruing to telecom companies other than termination fee and roaming charges are a part of AGR.

However, the telecom companies had argued that non telecom revenue like rent, internet income and dividend income etc. should be excluded from AGR.

In 2006, Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) had decided the issue of AGR in favour of Telcom companies.

Following the Supreme Court's order shares of Bharti Airtel dropped over 5 per cent and Vodafone Idea plunged 19 per cent.

