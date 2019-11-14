Bharti Airtel Reports Loss Of Rs 23,045 Crore In September Quarter

Bharti Airtel, India's second largest wireless telecom services provider, on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 23,044.9 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The telecom major had reported a net profit Rs 118.8 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

In a regulatory filing, Bharti Airtel said its revenue from operations came in at Rs 21,131.3 crore in the second quarter of current financial year. That marked an increase of 5 per cent compared with the year-ago period.

Provisioning of Rs 34,260 crore for payment of penalty and dues towards adjusted gross revenue (AGR) to the Department of Telecommunications led to the huge loss for the company, according to the filing.

“The Hon'ble Supreme Court has allowed a period of three months to the affected parties to pay the amounts due to DoT (Department of Telecommunications). This Court Judgement has significant financial implications on the Group,” Bharti Airtel said.

Shares in Bharti Airtel ended 1.59 per cent lower at Rs 362.65 apiece on the BSE ahead of the earnings announcement, underperforming the benchmark Sensex index which gained 0.42 per cent.

