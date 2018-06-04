Vodafone Offers Discount On International Roaming. Details Here Vodafone's international roaming plan for 28 days covers 65 countries and is priced at Rs. 5,000.

However, the offer is only available for Vodafone postpaid customers.



Vodafone's international roaming offer in detail:



i-RoamFREE plan for 28 days covers 65 countries and is priced at Rs. 5,000. Visa travel prepaid cardholders with a Vodafone postpaid connection can get a discount of Rs 750 on this plan. The plan for 10 days is priced at Rs 3,500 and the cardholders with a Vodafone postpaid connection can get a discount of Rs 500.



The plan offers unlimited data and calls in 20 countries like USA, Europe, UAE, UK, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, New Zealand and unlimited free incoming calls and free data in 45 other countries. Customers can also reach out to customer care free of cost if they need any assistance during their travel abroad.



"Whether one is backpacking across Europe, visiting family in the US, shopping in Dubai or attending conferences in Singapore, one can enjoy free calls and data and travel without worry,” says Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director, Consumer Business, Vodafone India.



i-RoamFREE partnership with Visa will shortly be extended to Vodafone prepaid customers too.



