NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

Vistara Announces New Flights, Offers Tickets From Rs 3,399

The announcement from Vistara comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market.

Aviation | Edited by | Updated: September 15, 2019 11:48 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Vistara Announces New Flights, Offers Tickets From Rs 3,399

Bookings for these flights are open via all airline's channels, Vistara said.


Airline Vistara has announced Indore as its 30th destination, a press release issued by the airline said. The carrier will operate flights on the Delhi-Indore route from October 26, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 3,399. Bookings for these flights are open via all airline's channels, including its official website -airvistara.com, iOS and android mobile apps, and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents. The announcement from Vistara comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market. 

Schedule of Vistara's new flights:

Flight No.Start DateFromDepartureToArrival
UK 913October 26, 2019Delhi06:55 amIndore08:20 am
UK 914October 26, 2019Indore08:55 amDelhi10:25 am

(Source: Vistara)

"Once on board, you can watch your favourite TV shows, movies and listen to popular tunes on Vistara World, our complimentary wireless inflight entertainment streaming service," the carrier said in a statement.

Meanwhile, rival IndiGo has announced new international flights. The carrier will operate flights between Amritsar and Sharjah in United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 1, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 6,899. The carrier also said it will operate flights on the Kolkata-Ho Chi Minh City-Kolkata route from October 18, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 8,999



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Vistara new flightsVistara new offer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PNR StatusDream GirlSection 375

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top