Vistara Announces New Flights, Offers Tickets From Rs 3,399

Airline Vistara has announced Indore as its 30th destination, a press release issued by the airline said. The carrier will operate flights on the Delhi-Indore route from October 26, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 3,399. Bookings for these flights are open via all airline's channels, including its official website -airvistara.com, iOS and android mobile apps, and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents. The announcement from Vistara comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market.

Schedule of Vistara's new flights:

Flight No. Start Date From Departure To Arrival UK 913 October 26, 2019 Delhi 06:55 am Indore 08:20 am UK 914 October 26, 2019 Indore 08:55 am Delhi 10:25 am

(Source: Vistara)

"Once on board, you can watch your favourite TV shows, movies and listen to popular tunes on Vistara World, our complimentary wireless inflight entertainment streaming service," the carrier said in a statement.

Meanwhile, rival IndiGo has announced new international flights. The carrier will operate flights between Amritsar and Sharjah in United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 1, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 6,899. The carrier also said it will operate flights on the Kolkata-Ho Chi Minh City-Kolkata route from October 18, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 8,999

