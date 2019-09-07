IndiGo Announces New International Flights, Details Here

Customers willing to avail the services can book flight tickets via IndiGo's official website.

Passenger carrier IndiGo has announced Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC or Saigon), Vietnam as its twenty second international and 80th overall destination, a press release issued by the airline said. The carrier will operate flights on the Kolkata-Ho Chi Minh City-Kolkata route from October 18, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 8,999. Customers willing to avail the services can book flight tickets via IndiGo's official website- goindigo.in, the carrier said. The announcement from IndiGo comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market.

Schedule of IndiGo's new flights

Flight No. Frequency Origin Departure Destination Arrival Eff Date Fares (INR) 6E 1363 Daily (Except Monday & Wednesday) Kolkata 10:30 Ho Chi Minh City 15:50 18-October-19 Rs 8,999 6E 1364 Daily (Except Monday & Wednesday) Ho Chi Minh City 16:50 Kolkata 19:15 18-October-19 Rs 8,999 6E 1363 Monday & Wednesday Kolkata 10:30 Ho Chi Minh City 16:00 18-October-19 Rs 8,999 6E 1364 Monday & Wednesday Ho Chi Minh City 16:55 Kolkata 19:15 18-October-19 Rs 8,999 6E 1363 Daily Kolkata 11:20 Ho Chi Minh City 16:20 27-October-19 Rs 8,999 6E 1364 Daily Ho Chi Minh City 17:20 Kolkata 19:20 27-October-19 Rs 8,999

(Source: IndiGo)

The new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers, who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options, the airline said in a statement.

"Being the financial centre of Vietnam, HCMC is an important destination for both business and leisure travellers as it offers a view of the history and architecture of Vietnam," said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo. "The city also hosts a large Buddhist community who will be seamlessly connected to the Buddhist circuit in India through Kolkata," he added.

Last month, IndiGo said it will operate flights on the Delhi-Riyadh-Delhi route from October 11, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 9,899. The airline has also announced flights on the Delhi-Kuwait-Delhi route at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 8,299.

