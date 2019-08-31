IndiGo Announces New International Flights, Fare Details Here

Last week, IndiGo said it will start daily non-stop flights on the Delhi-Chengdu (China) route.

Passenger carrier IndiGo has announced Riyadh as its twenty second international and eighty second overall destination, a press release issued by the airline said. The carrier will operate flights on the Delhi-Riyadh-Delhi route from October 11, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 9,899. The airline has also announced flights on the Delhi-Kuwait-Delhi route at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 8,299. Customers willing to avail the services can book flight tickets via IndiGo's official website- goindigo.in, the carrier said.

Schedule of IndiGo's new flights:

Flight Number Frequency Origin Departure Destination Arrival Effective Date Fares 6E 1759 Daily (Except Tuesday) Delhi 02:20 Kuwait 04:00 11-Oct-19 Rs 10,799 6E 1765 Daily (Except Tuesday) Kuwait 05:00 Delhi 11:15 11-Oct-19 Rs 8,299 6E 1839 Daily Delhi 12:15 Riyadh 15:00 11-Oct-19 Rs 10,799 6E 1841 Daily Riyadh 16:00 Delhi 23:25 11-Oct-19 Rs 9,899

The new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers, who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options, the airline said in a statement.

"Riyadh has tremendous potential as a centre of commercial and political activity and we are convinced that our services will do well there, as they have done so far to Jeddah," said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo. "We are adding services from Mumbai to Riyadh as well, maximizing the commercial potential of connections from India to Riyadh. Furthermore, we are building on our footprint in Kuwait, commencing a service from Delhi, adding to our destinations served to and from this important state in the Middle East," he added.

Last week, IndiGo said it will start daily non-stop flights on the Delhi-Chengdu (China) route at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 8,399 from September 15. IndiGo also said it will start daily non-stop flights on the Delhi-Singapore route at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 9,999 from September 12.

