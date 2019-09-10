NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
IndiGo Announces New International Flights, Details Here

Customers willing to avail the services can book flight tickets via IndiGo's official website- goindigo.in, the carrier said.

Aviation | Edited by | Updated: September 10, 2019 16:38 IST
The announcement from IndiGo comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market.


Passenger carrier IndiGo has announced new international flights. The carrier will operate flights between Amritsar and Sharjah in United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 1, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 6,899. Customers willing to avail the services can book flight tickets via IndiGo's official website- goindigo.in, the carrier said. The new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers, who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options, the airline said in a statement.

Schedule of IndiGo's new flights:

Flight No.FrequencyOriginDepartureDestinationArrivalEffective DateFares (INR)
6E 0047DailyAmritsar11:35Sharjah13:351-Oct-19Rs 7,199
6E 0048DailySharjah14:35Amritsar19:401-Oct-19Rs 6,899

(Source: IndiGo)

The announcement from IndiGo comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market. 

"As Punjab government works towards increasing industrialization and investment in the state, the direct connections with UAE will not only enhance mobility but also promote trade opportunities between the two regions," said William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo.

"These connections will also strengthen IndiGo's presence in UAE and the Middle-east market," he added.

Earlier, IndiGo announced Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC or Saigon), Vietnam as its twenty second international and 80th overall destination. The carrier will operate flights on the Kolkata-Ho Chi Minh City-Kolkata route from October 18, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 8,999. 



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

