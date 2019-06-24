RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya Quits Months Before Term Ends: Sources

Viral Acharya was appointed as one of the four deputy governors at the central bank in December 2016

Viral Acharya, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, has resigned, said sources. Mr Acharya's reported exit comes six months after his former boss Urjit Patel stepped down as governor of the central bank amid speculation of a rift with the government. The exit also comes at a time gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the country has hit a five-year low, and less than two weeks ahead of the presentation of a full-year Budget by government in Parliament.