Shaktikanta Das Appointed New RBI Governor

Shaktikanta Das, a member of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, was appointed the new governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday, news agency Reuters reported.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shaktikanta Das, former Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, as Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a period of three years," news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) reported an official order as saying.

Mr Das, a former secretary at the department of economic affairs, was appointed the governor for a period of three years. He retired as the Economic Affairs Secretary in May 2017.

He is a 1980 batch IAS officer from Tamil Nadu cadre.

Mr Das succeeds Urjit Patel who announced his shock exit on Monday after a power tussle with the government over autonomy concerns.

Mr Das is known for being an experienced bureaucrat who has held key positions both under the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party as well the previous Indian National Congress-led government, reported Reuters.

His appointment is likely to cheer markets as investors expect communication between the government and the central bank to improve following a public spat that deepened an existing rift between the two sides, said experts.

"Bonds and rupee should react positively following this news," said Ashish Vaidya, executive director and head of trading at DBS Bank. (With agencies inputs)

