'Playing Hide And Seek': Top Court Orders Arrest Of 3 Amrapali Directors

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a three-day police custody for three directors of the embattled real estate company Amrapali, for disobeying court orders relating to submission of documents to auditors. Pulling up the real estate developer for "playing hide and seek" with the court, the bench said, "You are playing with the dignity of this court. You are not complying with this court's earlier orders as far as the forensic audits are concerned." Amrapali Group directors Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar failed to provide the documents relating to the company's accounts to forensic auditors.

The Supreme Court had, in its hearing last month, asked for a list of unencumbered assets of the company's directors. It also ordered a forensic audit of the real estate firm and its promoters to gauge the extent of financial wrong-doings.

In Tuesday's order, the top court asked the police in Delhi, Noida and Greater Noida to coordinate with one another, and take the three directors into custody for seizure of all documents, which are to be handed over to forensic auditors.

"Why the documents related to forensic audits have not been submitted to the auditors yet? You are deliberately attempting not to comply with the court's orders," said the bench of Justices Arun Mishra and UU Lalit.

Amrapali Group has failed to hand over possession of flats to around 42,000 homebuyers. The property developer has been facing the wrath of the Supreme Court after homebuyers moved the court for not getting their flats delivered on time.

The next hearing is scheduled for October 24.