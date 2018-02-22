Deliver Flats On Time Or Face Jail, Supreme Court Warns Amrapali

The Leisure Valley project consists of 19 towers comprising 1,665 flats being built in Greater Noida. The top court directed the builders to complete its construction at the earliest.
Permitting Amrapali to collaborate with 13 other developers, the court also said that it will monitor the progress of the project. It also asked the developer to give an undertaking that it will complete the project on time.
Meanwhile, Amrapali told the court that its 10 projects consist of 10,647 flats. Of this, around 980 flats can be handed over between three-six months and 2,085 flats between six to nine months. The developer told the Supreme Court that 3,130 flats can be delivered within nine to 12 months and 4,452 flats within a year.
Comments
Buyers of Amrapali flats had moved the top court in October 2017 saying that despite assurances that the flats will be handed over in three years, 10 years had passed during which they had already paid 90 per cent of the cost of flats, but the developer had failed to deliver the flats.