Sensex, Nifty Close Higher For Second Straight Day: 10 Things To Know

Top gainers on the Nifty included Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Reliance Industries

Domestic stock markets extended gains to a second straight session amid positive global cues. Bombay Stock Exchange benchmark index Sensex ended 157 points higher at 35,807 on Thursday, and the Nifty finished at 10,779, up 49 points - or 0.47 per cent - from the previous close. Buying in IT, energy and fast-moving consumer goods stocks pushed the markets higher, but caution among investors ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts limited the upside.