Profit
RBI Forms Panel On Economic Capital Framework, To Be Headed By Bimal Jalan

The panel will include Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg and RBI deputy governor N S Vishwanathan.

Economy | | Updated: December 26, 2018 20:25 IST
MUMBAI: 

More than a month after its board decided to constitute an expert panel to decide on appropriate size of RBI's (Reserve Bank of India) reserves, the central bank on Wednesday constituted a six-member committee headed by former governor Bimal Jalan with former secretary Rakesh Mohan as the vice chair. 

The panel will include Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg and RBI deputy governor N S Vishwanathan, the RBI said in a statement. Bharat Doshi and Sudhir Mankad who are members of the central board of the RBI, will be other two members of the expert committee on economic capital framework.

