On Wednesday, the rupee settled 8 paise higher at 70.06 against the US currency.

The rupee weakened by 19 paise to 70.25 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday due to fresh buying of the American currency by importers and banks, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported. A higher opening of domestic equity market, however, capped the loss, traders were quoted as saying in a PTI report.On Wednesday, the rupee settled 8 paise higher at 70.06 against the US currency.