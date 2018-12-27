NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Sensex Spikes Nearly 400 Points, Nifty Above 10,800: 10 Things To Know

Share markets on Thursday: Top gainers on the 50-scrip index were TCS, Reliance, IndiaBulls Housing Finance, Infosys and Tech Mahindra.

Market | | Updated: December 27, 2018 09:57 IST
Domestic stock markets started Thursday's session on a positive note, taking cues from Wall Street as US stocks recovered from heavy losses after the White House assured that US President Trump had no intention of firing the US Federal Reserve chairman. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 391.3 points to touch 36,041.24, while the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange surged 94.95 points to 10,824.80. The gains on Dalal Street were led by IT, metal, FMCG and auto stocks.
Here are 10 things to know about Sensex, Nifty:
  1. Top gainers on the 50-scrip index were Tata Consultancy (TCS), Reliance, IndiaBulls Housing Finance, Infosys and Tech Mahindra, trading between 1.50 per cent and 2.06 per cent higher.
  2. Heavyweights Reliance, Yes Bank, Vedanta and Sun Pharma contributed the most to the gains on the Sensex.
  3. At 9:55 am, the 30-share Sensex traded at 35,910.97, up 261.03 points or 0.73 per cent from the previous close, and the Nifty was at 10,803.70, up 73.85 points or 0.69 per cent.
  4. Global investor sentiment was boosted after White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett, in a television interview, assured that US President Donald Trump had no intention of firing the chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell, analysts were quoted as saying in a news agency Press Trust of India report.
  5. Dow Jones Industrial Average index had plunged 653.17 points, or 2.91 per cent, to 21,792.20 in its previous session on Monday on reports that US President Donald Trump was weighing options to fire Federal Reserve Chairman. That helped push MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up about 0.8 per cent and away from eight-week lows.
  6. The rupee, meanwhile, weakened against the US dollar, and was trading at 70.27 a dollar, down 0.27 per cent from its previous close. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was down 1.18 per cent at $54.64 per barrel.  
  7. On the other hand, derivatives expiry for the month of December is scheduled to be released by the end of Thursday's session.
  8. On Wednesday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) named former governor Bimal Jalan as the head of the expert panel that will decide on the appropriate size of reserves that the central bank should maintain and the dividend it should give to the government. 
  9. On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 80.28 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 137.63 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed, as reported by news agency Press Trust of India.   
  10. On Wednesday, National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index Nifty rose 66 points to end at 10,729, while the BSE Sensex settled at 35,649, up 179 points from the previous close. (With inputs from agencies)


Share marketStock market

