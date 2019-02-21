Sensex Jumps Over 150 Points As Markets Shrug Off Early Losses

Reliance Industries was the top contributor to the advances on Sensex

Domestic stock markets pushed higher on Thursday after moving in a narrow range in morning. The Sensex rose as much as 153.47 points to hit 35,909.73 by afternoon and the Nifty touched 10,778.55 on the upside, adding 43.1 points from the previous close. Advances in financial, metal and energy stocks supported the markets, however weakness in auto and infra counters kept the upside in check. Shares in state-run banks jumped a day after the government announced a capital injection of Rs 48,239 crore into 12 such lenders as part of its recapitalisation programme.