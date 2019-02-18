NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das To Meet Bank Heads On February 21

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank cut the benchmark interest rate by 0.25 per cent to 6.25 per cent.

Economy | | Updated: February 18, 2019 13:19 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das To Meet Bank Heads On February 21

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said transmission of monetary policy decisions is important.


New Delhi: 

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said he will meet heads of public and private sector banks this week to discuss transmission of interest rate cut to borrowers. Speaking to reporters after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addressed the board of the central bank, he said transmission of monetary policy decisions is important.

He said he will meet the heads of public and private sector banks on February 21.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India cut the benchmark interest rate by 0.25 per cent to 6.25 per cent.

Commenting on mergers in the banking space, Mr Jaitley said India needs fewer and mega banks which are strong.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Shaktikanta DasRBI governer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PulwamaBharat BandhGoaPlebisciteHD KumaraswamyBlank ChequeLive TVKerala HartalHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HIPL TicketsSaudi Crown PrinceISIS TeenDelhi MetroKulbhushan JadhavMIUIRedmi Note 7FlipkartBenelli

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top