SBI ATM Card Rules: Cash Withdrawal Limit, Transaction Charges, Other Details

SBI offers several types of ATM-cum-debit cards for customer's needs.

State Bank of India or SBI offers several types of ATM-cum-debit cards such as Classic Debit card, Global International Debit card, Gold International Debit card, Platinum International Debit card, among others. These SBI ATM cards enable customers to make cash withdrawals up to a certain limit. For example, SBI Global International debit card allows customers to withdraw up to a daily limit of Rs 40,000. For online transactions, this card offers a dail limit of Rs 75,000, according to SBI's website- sbi.co.in. The lender also charge customers for issuance and annual maintenance of these ATM-cum-debit cards. (Also read: Compare The ATM Card Transaction Charges Levied By Top Banks)

Given below are the transaction limits and different types of charges levied by SBI Classic Debit card and SBI Gold International Debit card:

SBI Classic Debit card

Here are the transaction limits offered by SBI Classic Debit card, as mentioned on SBI's website:

State Bank Classic Debit Card Domestic Daily Cash Limit at ATMs Minimum Rs. 100/- Maximum Rs. 20,000/- Daily Point of Sales/Online transaction limit Minimum No such limit Maximum Rs. 50,000/-

Here are the different types of charges levied by SBI Classic Debit card, as mentioned on SBI's website:

Particulars Charges* Issuance Charges Nil Annual Maintenance Charges Rs 125/- plus GST Card Replacement Charges Rs 300/- plus GST

SBI Global International Debit card:

Here are the transaction limits offered by SBI Global International Debit card, as mentioned on SBI's website:

SBI Global International Debit Card Domestic International Daily Cash Limit at ATMs Minimum Rs. 100/- Varies from ATM to ATM Maximum Rs. 40,000/- Varies from country to country, subject to a maximum of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 40,000/- Daily Point of Sales/ Online Transaction Limit Minimum No such limit No such limit but subject to local regulations. Maximum Rs. 75,000/- PoS Transaction Limit: Varies from country to country, subject to a maximum of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 75,000/- Online Transaction Limit: Maximum per transaction and per month limit of foreign currency equivalent of Rs. 50,000/-, available only at select international online websites.

Here are the different types of charges levied by SBI Global International Debit card:

Particulars Charges* Issuance Charges Nil Annual Maintenance Charges Rs 175/- plus GST Card Replacement Charges Rs 300/- plus GST

SBI ATM-cum-debit cards can be used at any of its group ATMs, which include the ATMs of State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Patiala and State Bank of Travancore, according to the bank's website.

