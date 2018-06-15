SBI ATM Charges Explained: ATM Transaction Limit, Free Transactions And Other Details SBI ATM card charges range from Rs 5 plus GST to Rs 20 plus GST for any additional transactions beyond the free transactions allowed in a month.

Share EMAIL PRINT SBI (State Bank of India) allows unlimited free ATM transactions to customers maintaining a high MAB



SBI ATM withdrawal charges



SBI charges a fee ranging from Rs 5 plus GST to Rs 20 plus GST for any additional transactions beyond these limits, depending on factors such as the nature of transaction and type of ATM.



ATM financial transactions beyond monthly limit



For any financial transactions beyond the monthly limit at SBG or State Bank Group ATMs, the bank charges Rs 10 plus GST, according to the website. This includes SBI group ATMs in six metros - Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad - and other locations.



For every such transaction at an ATM of another bank, SBI charges Rs 20 plus GST.



ATM non-financial transactions beyond monthly limit



SBI charges Rs 5 plus GST for every transaction made at its group ATMs. That is applicable to non-financial transactions over and above the allowed number of free transactions.



Any transaction at an ATM of another bank is charged at Rs 8 plus GST, according to SBI's website. "This charge will not be applicable to Small/No Fril Deposit Account holders. These customers will continue to get five free transactions, irrespective of the centre, as hitherto," SBI adds.



Unlimited free transactions at State Bank of India Group ATMs



For customers maintaining a monthly average balance above Rs 25,000 in the month gone by, SBI allows unlimited free transactions at its group ATMs, according to the bank's website. For example, a customer having maintained a monthly average balance of, let's say, Rs 27,000 in May 2018 will be allowed unlimited ATM transactions at SBG ATMs in the following month.





However, SBI has set a different requirement for its customers to avail the same benefit at ATMs of other banks.



Unlimited free transactions at ATMs of other banks



SBI customers maintaining a monthly average balance above Rs 1 lakh in the month gone by are allowed unlimited free transactions at ATMs of other banks for the month, according to the SBI website.



Meanwhile, SBI also charges different fees for certain facilities at its ATMs.



Transaction decline



For a declined transaction due to insufficient balance in the bank account, SBI currently charges Rs 20 plus GST, according to its website.



Card-less withdrawal



SBI also offers a



SBI or State Bank of India , the country's largest bank, currently allows unlimited transactions free of cost at its group ATMs for customers maintaining a monthly average balance above Rs 25,000 in the previous month. For accounts with lesser monthly average balance, SBI has set certain limits on the number of ATM transactions - of financial or non-financial nature - at its group ATMs. For example, State Bank of India customers having maintained a monthly average balance of up to Rs 25,000 are allowed up to five transactions per month free of cost in SBG or State Bank Group ATMs subject to certain conditions, according to the bank's corporate website - sbi.co.in.SBI charges a fee ranging from Rs 5 plus GST to Rs 20 plus GST for any additional transactions beyond these limits, depending on factors such as the nature of transaction and type of ATM.For any financial transactions beyond the monthly limit at SBG or State Bank Group ATMs, the bank charges Rs 10 plus GST, according to the website. This includes SBI group ATMs in six metros - Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad - and other locations.For every such transaction at an ATM of another bank, SBI charges Rs 20 plus GST.SBI charges Rs 5 plus GST for every transaction made at its group ATMs. That is applicable to non-financial transactions over and above the allowed number of free transactions.Any transaction at an ATM of another bank is charged at Rs 8 plus GST, according to SBI's website. "This charge will not be applicable to Small/No Fril Deposit Account holders. These customers will continue to get five free transactions, irrespective of the centre, as hitherto," SBI adds.For customers maintaining a monthly average balance above Rs 25,000 in the month gone by, SBI allows unlimited free transactions at its group ATMs, according to the bank's website. For example, a customer having maintained a monthly average balance of, let's say, Rs 27,000 in May 2018 will be allowed unlimited ATM transactions at SBG ATMs in the following month.However, SBI has set a different requirement for its customers to avail the same benefit at ATMs of other banks.SBI customers maintaining a monthly average balance above Rs 1 lakh in the month gone by are allowed unlimited free transactions at ATMs of other banks for the month, according to the SBI website.Meanwhile, SBI also charges different fees for certain facilities at its ATMs.For a declined transaction due to insufficient balance in the bank account, SBI currently charges Rs 20 plus GST, according to its website.SBI also offers a card-less withdrawal facility at some of its group ATMs. For each card-less withdrawal, SBI charges Rs 22 plus GST, according to the bank's website. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter